Pleasant stretch of weather ahead; spotty shower chance Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had about as good of a day as it gets weather wise for this time of the year to kick off the new workweek.

This nice pattern looks to stick around over the next few days, but the heat is unfortunately looming in the longer term forecast.

Monday night: A picture perfect night will be on deck under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 50s for what will lead way to a chilly Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: We will begin with jacket weather. Then, another near-normal afternoon temperature wise will commence as highs get into the low 80s. A front looks to dive in from the north in the second half of Tuesday, which will bring the chance for isolated to scattered showers. The better chance for rain will be in northern Indiana.

Wednesday: Tuesday’s front will usher in an extra shot of cooler air for Wednesday. This will also cause winds to be a little more breezy from the north. Highs on Wednesday will only push into the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Beautiful weather will continue through Thursday with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. We look to start our next warmup Friday, but it won’t feel super uncomfortable with highs in the mid 80s. The warming trend persists into Labor Day weekend with highs pushing back into the upper 80s. By next week, we’re looking at the potential for 90 degree weather to make a comeback.