Pleasant to start fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our first week of fall will bring comfortable days and cool nights.

Monday night:

Skies will become mostly clear as cooler air sinks into the state. It’ll be dry and much cooler overnight as temperatures fall to the mid-50s.

Tuesday:

Enjoy a sunshiny day with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s. We’ll remain dry, calm and comfortable.

Wednesday:

A mix of sun and clouds will start the day. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and isolated showers will develop Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will once again warm to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

8 Day forecast:

Sunny and dry conditions are expected Thursday with near-normal high temperatures in the mid-70s. It’s warm up to end the workweek with several chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will briefly return to the upper 80s next week.