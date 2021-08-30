Weather Blog

Pleasant weather on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An active start to the workweek was the story for central Indiana with on and off showers and storms throughout the day. We will eventually towards a fantastic stretch of weather by the time we roll into September.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storms will remain possible mainly before midnight. Areas that have already seen heavy rainfall earlier this morning will be monitored for flooding concerns. Lows will dip into the low to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Keep the rain gear handy as rain and storm chances continue into our Tuesday. Moisture from the remnants of Ida will help spark off activity at any point in the day. Humidity values will remain on the higher side.

It will be our coolest afternoon in a couple of weeks with highs only rising into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Much needed relief from the heat and humidity altogether finally arrives just in time to kick off September! Enjoy a comfortable below average afternoon with breezy winds out of the north. Highs look to top out in the upper 70s.

8 Day Forecast: The fantastic weather trend is set to persist through the remainder of the workweek. As we get into Labor Day weekend, a gradual warming trend will work its way into the forecast. At this time, Labor Day weekend overall is in good shape with no weather concerns. Near average temperatures are expected into next week.