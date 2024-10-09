Pleasant weather remains, cooler air next week | Oct. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our pleasant weather lingers around for a few more days. Cooler air will be the story going into next week.

TODAY: Sunny and near perfect for this time of year. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Another day full of sunshine. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Hurricane Milton makes landfall Wednesday night on Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane. The storm’s moisture will get nowhere near the Midwest because of a high-pressure system locked over us. A cold front crosses Indiana on Sunday which will bring a small rain chance and much cooler air to start next week. High temperatures may struggle to even reach 60 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.