Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Pleasant weather remains, cooler air next week | Oct. 9, 2024

Ryan’s 5 AM forecast 10/9

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our pleasant weather lingers around for a few more days. Cooler air will be the story going into next week.

TODAY: Sunny and near perfect for this time of year. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Another day full of sunshine. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Hurricane Milton makes landfall Wednesday night on Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane. The storm’s moisture will get nowhere near the Midwest because of a high-pressure system locked over us. A cold front crosses Indiana on Sunday which will bring a small rain chance and much cooler air to start next week. High temperatures may struggle to even reach 60 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

More flights canceled at IND...
Weather Stories /
Time to evacuate is running...
National News /
Hoosiers in Florida brace for...
Weather Stories /
As FEMA prepares for Hurricane...
Political News /
Tampa teacher with ties to...
Weather Stories /
Dry pattern holds through midweek,...
Weather Blog /
Science prof talks of how...
All Indiana /
Sunny and seasonable next few...
Weather Blog /