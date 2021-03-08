Pleasant weather to continue, then rain chances return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We opened up the workweek on an amazing note with springlike air and breezy winds. It was the perfect day for any outdoor activities!

Monday night: After a breezy and mild day, winds will die down with clouds decreasing going into tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Another terrific weather day is in store for our area. Warm temperatures and breezy winds will make way for a great day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: We will begin to see our pattern change on Wednesday with winds and cloud cover picking up. This will occur ahead of returning rain chances by Wednesday night.

Highs will once again surge into the mid 60s.

8 Day Forecast: The extended dry spell we have been experiencing will come to an end as we go into our Thursday. An active weather pattern will develop over the state, bringing several rounds of rain and windy conditions that will last for the remainder of the workweek. With this rain moving in, flooding may become a concern. After the main workweek, cooler temperatures will move into our region for the weekend. The cooler air will stick around to begin the new workweek next week.