Pleasant Wednesday to give way to damp Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The gift of good weather keeps on giving to us. Temperatures were able to easily hit the mid 50s for our Tuesday thanks to sunshine and a breeze out of the south.

We’re en-route to a very nice Wednesday before rain chances and cooler air come back.

Tuesday night: Another mostly clear night will be on deck in our region with temperatures dipping down at or near the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Wednesday: We’re in store for a fantastic Wednesday with winds turning a bit more breezy. Despite cloud cover gradually increasing in the second half of the day, temperatures will have no issue rising into the 60s. Wind gusts will be up to 20-25 MPH at times. Overall, Wednesday will be our pick of the week.

Now, this increase in cloud cover is going to precede our next weather system. There is a shot for a few showers Wednesday night.

Thursday: Rain becomes more widespread on Thursday with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. This will all be ahead of a cold front that will slide in from the northwest.

Highs are still going to manage to get into the mid 50s because of the continuous southerly wind. However, the wind direction will turn northerly by Thursday night. Wind gusts could be up to 20-25 MPH as well.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler air will prevail to end the workweek with highs falling back into the 40s. Saturday will be our coolest day in this forecast, but it will be what’s close to normal for us in this time of the year. Temperatures are going to quickly rebound by Sunday with highs back near 60 with the potential for a few showers. We’ll crank up even further into the mid 60s by next Tuesday with additional rain and storm chances possible.