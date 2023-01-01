Weather Blog

Possible record warmth with rain to begin new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas of fog will be possible to start off the day today. It stays cloudy with temperatures climbing above normal.

TODAY: Look for areas of fog through the first part of your Sunday. It’s going to be cloudy all day and mild. Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 30s. We’ll see readings climb into the lower 50s for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around tonight but it stays dry. Temperatures fall into the middle 40s.

MONDAY: The main weather story for the next two days will be the warm temperatures. Highs continue to climb into the upper 50s near 60 on Monday. Clouds stick around ahead of our next storm system. Rain develops late Monday night and the winds begin to pick up as well. Temperatures stay into the middle 50s overnight Monday as rain moves in and winds increase out of the south.

TUESDAY: Rain will be likely for the first half of Tuesday and we may even hear a few claps of thunder. Rainfall amounts could reach up to an inch in many spots. Winds may gust up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures soar into the middle 60s. The record high for Tuesday is 65 and we have a good chance at either tying the record or setting a new one.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures begin to drop heading into the middle and latter half of the week. We’ll see readings drop closer to normal for this time of the year. Clouds hang around but it looks like there are no major weather systems heading in this direction.