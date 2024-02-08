Potential record high temperatures Friday with rain late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We really turned on the jets temperature wise for our Thursday as we launched into the 60s with some sunshine and breezy southerly winds paving the way for us.

We’ll monitor near record high temperatures for the end of the workweek with a better chance for rain going into the weekend. Then, we’ll embark on a sizable cooldown.

Thursday night: Expect an usually mild and breezy night for this time of the year. There is potential for a few showers into early tonight. We will be watching how far our temperatures drop by Friday morning as there is a very good chance we break the record warm low for Friday, Feb 9. Lows will fall into the low 50s.

Friday: We look to tack on another 60 degree day with some bouts of sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Be sure to go out there and enjoy this amazing weather for this time of the year before we work in bigger chances to this forecast that will be mentioned soon.

By late Friday night into early Saturday morning, a better chance for rain and perhaps isolated thunderstorms will come into play. Models have been indicating that there could be just enough unstable air to support some rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected overall.

Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible before sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will be on the mild side for the first half of our day before winds turn to come out of the northwest and bring in colder air. We’ll go from highs in the 50s in the first half of the day to the upper 30s-low 40s by the end of Saturday.

8-Day Forecast: The cooldown continues into Sunday with highs falling back into the mid to upper 40s. By Monday, we’re talking a return to near normal temperatures as highs struggle to get into the upper 30s to low 40s. Some rain is also possible Monday with the potential for some snow to mix in. Highs will stay closer to normal for much of next week.