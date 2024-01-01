Prepare for a cold start to the new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered snow flurries to patchy drizzle will continue through the evening hours. Winds will pick up becoming breezy, expect gusts as high as 25 mph.

New Year’s day

Scattered flurries will linger into Monday morning; clouds will decrease by afternoon making way for a little sunshine by afternoon.

Monday night

Clouds will increase as temperatures decrease Monday evening expect colder overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be sunny. dry ad breezy. Enjoy a slight warmup on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 40s.

8 Day forecast

The near normal temperature trend will continue into Wednesday expect afternoon high temperatures in the 40s. Scattered flurries will develop Wednesday night as temperatures fall to the 20s. Colder air will once again sink into the state on Thursday with highs in the mid 30. The mid to upper 30 degree trend will continue into the weekend.