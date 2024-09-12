Push for rain is on with Francine to end the workweek | Sep. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the hottest day of the week, all eyes draw to the scramble for any rain we can get from the remnants of Francine.

Thursday night: Rain bands from Francine will enter southern Indiana late Thursday night. Some heavy rainfall is expected down there.

Lows look to drop into the mid 60s.

Friday: Activity will slowly move northward in the fashion of on/off weakening rain bands. Rain is going to struggle moving north of interstate 74 as dry air will be tough to overcome. There will also be an area of high pressure to our north that keeps much of the action shunted away from northern Indiana.

Highs are set to rise into the low 80s. Temperatures will be a little warmer for areas north and east of Indy due to lack of rain. It will also be a little bit more humid with slightly breezy winds.

Saturday: Francine is expected to slowly dissolve throughout this weekend. This leads to even lower rain chances for Saturday. Southern Indiana is where the main focus will lie for solid rainfall. Nonetheless, we can’t rule out a few showers in central Indiana, but this chance continues to decrease.

By the end of Saturday, areas in far southern Indiana have the best shot for over an inch of rain. A sharp cutoff will be present with totals from south to north.

Due to the very low probability for rain in central Indiana with virtually no chance for it north of Indy, highs are looking warmer than originally anticipated. Numbers will get into the mid 80s, and we’ll keep the muggy meter elevated too.

7-Day Forecast: Sunday is shaping up to be a dry and warm day with highs in the mid 80s. The temperature pattern through next week will not change much as numbers look to hover in the mid 80s. We’re also not seeing any rain for this week at this time, which is not good news for our worsening drought situation.