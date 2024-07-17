Quiet and beautiful passage of weather for the back half of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re still holding on to muggy air through our Wednesday as scattered showers and heavier downpours developed into the afternoon hours.

However, we are excited to shift towards a more peaceful and refreshing streak of weather for the latter portion of this week!

Wednesday night: Showers will clear out by dark tonight with skies turning mostly clear. The muggy meter is also expected to drop off as a front slides through the state. Lows will be much cooler than last night with numbers down in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: We will wake up to a pleasant Thursday morning, which is set to lead way to a picture perfect day overall. Plenty of sunshine, comfortable air, and below normal temperatures will easily make tomorrow the pick of the week. Highs are going to only get into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: A mere replica of Thursday’s weather will play out for our Friday. Another day of bright skies and marvelous conditions will lead way to highs topping out in the upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast: We’ll be a touch warmer for this weekend. Highs look to get into the low 80s Saturday, and then Sunday features temperatures peaking in the mid 80s. By early next week, rain chances will start to increase a little bit. Humidity values will also tick up a little starting Sunday and continue rising into next week.