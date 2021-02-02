Quiet and cold Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold and clear start this morning with temperatures in the lower 20s and feel like temperatures in the lower teens. Should see a few clouds during the afternoon with some sunshine as well with highs topping out near freezing. Lows will fall to the lower 20s. Another quiet one Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday our next chance of rain arrives with scattered afternoon showers. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Colder air will move in behind the cold front and transition any left over rain to a few light flurries. Highs will top out in the lower 30s.

This weekend is looking like some of the coldest air we’ve seen his season. Highs Saturday will plummet to the middle 20s during the afternoon with a few light snow showers. Get even colder with our second cold front with highs on Sunday in the single digits with overnight lows possibly subzero. That trend will hold through Monday with a stray snow chance Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm Tuesday with highs inching to the 20s with some sunshine.