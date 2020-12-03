Quiet and mild Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with temperatures in the mid 20s this morning with a few clouds. Clouds will be in and out through the afternoon with a system passing south of the state. The rain will stay in southern Indiana during the afternoon because of that central Indiana will see a few more clouds during the afternoon with highs boosting to the mid 40s. Tonight clouds will roll in with lows in the lower 30s.

A great end to the week with temperatures in the mid 40s a mix of sun and clouds.

Should be a great weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday! We’ll have a system passing south of the state bringing a few light showers to southeast Indiana. Other wise expect lots of dry time and highs in the lower to mid 40s. A bit cooler Sunday but still dry with highs in the lower 40s.

Next week will start with a stray flurry chance otherwise expect a nice stretch of dry and quiet weather! Highs to start the week will be cold with most in the upper 30s. Temperatures will start a nice warming trend through the rest of the week with everybody close to 50° by the end of the week with plenty of sun!