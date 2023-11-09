Quiet and seasonable stretch to take over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s rather wild to think that we had temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s yesterday as today saw us stay in the 50s mainly. For this time of the year, our average high is in the mid 50s.

This near normal pattern will be locked in with us as we approach the weekend. By next week, we will be eyeing our next warmup.

Thursday night: We will see skies turn mostly cloudy because of a system that will pass just to our south. Far southern Indiana could see a few showers from this system.

Lows will fall into the mid 40s.

Friday: Cloud cover will quickly decrease through Friday morning, which will offer us a mostly sunny day. Winds will also be a little bit breezy out of the northwest. Highs look to get into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: More of the same from Friday’s forecast will carry over into our Saturday. The only difference is that winds will stay relatively light all day. Expect abundant sunshine with near normal highs in the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday will also be a near normal November day with lots of sunshine as highs get into the low to mid 50s. Then, we’ll track our next warmup next week. Highs look to get into the 60s next Wednesday, and these above normal temperatures may hang around for the remainder of next week. Much of next week also looks dry.