Quiet and warm through the weekend, cool next week | Oct. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another sunny and dry day today with high temperatures above normal. Cool next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and quiet conditions for the day today. High temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s across much of the state. Very light winds across much of the state.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight It will be another cool one with low temperatures falling into the low and middle 40s.

HURRICANE MILTON

Hurricane Milton made landfall yesterday evening as a category 3 storm with winds at 120 mph near Siesta Key, Florida. There were more than 100 tornado warnings that were issued across Florida which is a new state record. Milton will continue to move out into the Atlantic and eventually be downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves farther east.

The latest drought monitor has been released. The moderate drought has been expanded farther south.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies to end out the work week with warm conditions once again. High temperatures on Friday will reach the mid and upper 70s close to 80. Zone football forecast looks like we will see dry conditions heading into Friday evening and winds will not be bad either.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend we will see a front move across the state which may bring a few very light spotty showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning Saturday high temperatures climb in the upper 70s near 80. And will be into the mid-70s on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Cool next week. we will see temperatures into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Night time lows will fall into the 30s across some locations. It will be dry to begin the new work week with a partly cloudy sky on Monday and lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday high temperatures will reach right around 60.