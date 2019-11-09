Quiet and warmer weekend; bitter cold returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy the pleasant conditions for the weekend. Near record-breaking cold for this early in the season is on tap for early next week.

Saturday:

A thin layer of cloud cover across the area will slowly move out for the morning hours, leaving us with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs should warm back to the middle 40s this afternoon.

Saturday Night:

There will be a few clouds and conditions will be quiet through the overnight. Lows will fall to the middle 30s.

Sunday:

Beautiful day is on tap, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

Bitter cold and snow?

A well-advertised arctic air mass will move into the state starting Monday. A cold front will sag through the state from the north, sparking a rain/snow mix, eventually changing to all snow. Some minor accumulations of less than 1″ will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces through Monday afternoon.

Highs will hit the upper 30s around midday, and quickly fall throughout the rest of the day. Tuesday morning record low of 14° is very much in jeopardy of being broken, as many areas fall to the middle teens, and wind chills dip to near 0°

8-day Forecast:

Arctic high pressure will keep us quiet but cold through the first half of the week. The cold air will release its grip on the Midwest for the back half of the work week, allowing for temperatures to moderate a bit, with highs back in the 40s Thursday through the start of next weekend.