Quiet end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re in store for a beautiful evening around central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies tonight. No rain tonight so if you’re heading to Lucas Oil Stadium the roof will be open. Temperatures fall into the 60s this evening. It’s going to be cool and comfortable with lows falling into the upper 50s once again.

TOMORROW: We’ll start off with lots of sunshine early Sunday morning. Clouds increase for the afternoon but much of the day stays dry. Humidity will be low but increases just a little later in the day. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s close to 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase Sunday night with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Rain returns for the start of the new work week. Look for on/off showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It’s going to be breezy and a little more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers and storms continue during the day Tuesday. Highs stay in the upper 70s near 80 for Tuesday and Wednesday. We dry out for the rest of the week with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs fall into the upper 70s and may fall into the middle 70s for next weekend.