Quiet next few days, rain chances late week

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an active start to the weekend, the forecast quiets down these next few days.

TODAY: Patchy fog in some spots this morning. Clouds decrease to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures into the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear as a high-pressure system really starts to work in. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, nice day. The wind direction shifts to the west which will bring in slightly warmer temperatures. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain and storm chances return late Wednesday and stick around through the end of the week. Temperatures will be running close to normal (85 degrees) through the entire forecasting period.

