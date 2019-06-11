Quiet overnight, rain returns for some Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our quiet weather comes to an end for the mid-week.

Tonight:

Clear, quiet and comfortable overnight. Lows dip to the middle to upper 50s across the state.

Wednesday:

We’ll start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An upper level disturbance in the northern Plains currently, will dive into the Midwest by Wednesday afternoon. This should spawn a few isolated showers and storms by mid to late afternoon. A low chance for a storm or two to reach severe limits in far southeastern portions of central Indiana.

Better rain chances for all will likely happen late Wednesday night into the overnight hours, as the trough fully moves through the state. Expect more widespread showers, with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Highs top out in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday:

Scattered rain and storms will hang around for much of the morning. By afternoon, dry and cooler air will settle in, with breezy conditions.

Highs only hit the middle 60s.

8 day forecast:

We’ll be briefly dry on Friday, before an active pattern sets up starting this weekend, with daily rain and storm chances from Saturday through Wednesday. Too early for specifics on timing and locations, but it does not appear that any of the days will be a washout.





Meanwhile, temperatures should rebound to near normal levels staring this weekend.