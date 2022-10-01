Weather Blog

Quiet stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather out there this evening. More days of sunshine will be in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Wind gusts could potentially climb to 20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be very similar to the day on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies once again with gusts up to 20 mph. The Colts will have the roof open for their game against the Titans. High temperatures in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Not many changes to the forecast. A rinse and repeat day with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures right around 70 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: The very quiet fall weather continues into next week. There will finally be a rain chance along a cold front on Thursday. Temperatures really dip behind this front to close the week. Highs will be back into the upper 50s Friday and Saturday.