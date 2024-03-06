Quiet Thursday to open up a rainy end to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gray day bestowed upon our Wednesday with temperatures that still remained above normal despite a northerly breeze and occasional mist. We’ll try to break up the cloud cover a little bit Thursday before we endure a rainy end to the workweek.

Wednesday night: Skies will stay mainly cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: We’ll make an attempt to work in a little bit of sunshine for Thursday, but it will still be a mostly cloudy day. Despite the lack of sunshine, highs will still manage to warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Active weather will quickly return to end the workweek. Expect on and off showers throughout Friday.

By Friday night into Saturday morning, there’s potential for some heavier rain and a few storms. This could cause some localized flooding issues, especially in areas that already saw a bit of rain from this past Tuesday.

Highs will push near/over 60 degrees due to a breezy southerly wind. Winds could gust up to 20-25 MPH.

8-Day Forecast: Saturday will be quite unpleasant with lingering showers, falling temperatures, and wind gusts over 30 MPH. There is even a shot for some snowflakes to mix in Saturday night. Rainfall totals as of now could be up to one to two inches for much of central Indiana by the end of Saturday.

Sunday features near normal temperatures and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll warm back up by next Monday with temperatures quickly back in the 60s next Tuesday.