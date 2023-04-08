Quiet weather continues, beautiful Easter Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures are set to steadily climb throughout next week after a nice Saturday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain as a beautiful night is ahead of central Indiana. Low temperatures into the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: A beautiful Easter Sunday! Sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Nice weather conditions remain for the start of the work week with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A pleasant work week is in store as temperatures steadily climb through the week with lots of sunshine. High temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. In terms of rain chances, our next one will not come until Saturday, and it is a small one.