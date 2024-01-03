Pattern change brings storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s quiet weather Wednesday, but a change in the jet stream pattern will bring a couple of different storm systems to central Indiana.

Sunshine will start the day, but clouds increase Wednesday afternoon with a few spotty flurries from some lake effect developing.

WEDNESDAY: It’ll be a cold start with temperatures into the 20s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the teens. Sunshine was likely early Wednesday morning with more clouds moving into the central and southern part of the state later. A weak system moving across Indiana will produce a chance for a few snow showers and flurries across parts of northern Indiana. Temperatures will stay into the middle 30s in northern Indiana, upper 30s in central Indiana, and, where we see more sunshine through the day, temperatures will climb into the low and middle 40s in southern Indiana.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the Pacers game tonight you may see a few flurries but little to no accumulation is expected. Lows fall into the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Some cloudiness will start the day, but look for sunshine and quiet weather once again later in the day. Highs will climb from near normal to the middle and upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Clouds quickly will increase ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s.

WEEKEND SYSTEM

We’re keeping an eye on a couple of systems heading toward Indiana as the weather pattern changes. The first system for the weekend was trending farther south and a bit weaker. It looks like, as of Wednesday morning, that Saturday will start out with some cloud cover and, by the time the Colts game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, we may see a little light precipitation. Some rain or light snow showers will be possible Saturday into Sunday.

8 DAY FORECAST: Another more potent storm system will arrive in the Great Lakes region by Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the low and middle 40s, which means the system may start as rain. As it moves farther east, it may change over to snow. With this pattern change, be sure to stay tuned to the forecast throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.