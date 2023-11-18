Quiet weekend, rain early next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the end of the work week featured rain, quiet weekend weather has settled in. Indianapolis picked up 0.31″ of rain from this last system bringing our monthly total to 0.47″ which is still well below normal.

TODAY: Sunny skies, but cooler compared to prior days. All college football games played in Indiana today are looking fantastic for November. High temperatures just above 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures near the freezing mark.

SUNDAY: Another quiet day with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to pick up Sunday night ahead of our next storm system. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A low-pressure system will bring in our next rain chance late Monday into Tuesday. This may be a soaking rain chance with multiple areas having a chance at 1″+ of rainfall. Behind this system, a big pattern flip is on the way for Thanksgiving. *High temperatures Thursday into next weekend will be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s.