Weather Blog

Rain and chilly for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned into a wet and breezy Thursday as temperatures fell throughout the day. Rainy conditions are ahead for Friday with near average temperatures to settle in.

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly clear tonight after a mainly cloudy day. It will also be much colder than last night with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: We will get off to a quiet and mostly clear start for our Friday. However, cloud cover is set to increase going into the afternoon hours ahead of Thursday’s system retreating back northward. This will set up a wet Friday night. Flooding concerns could arise for areas south of interstate 70.

A chilly day is expected with highs only topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Weekend: Showers look to linger into the first half of our Saturday. The activity will move out by the afternoon hours with cloud cover slowly decreasing by the nighttime hours. Highs will rise into the low to mid 40s. Sunday will be colder and dry with lots of sunshine. Highs look to only sneak into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Even colder temperatures are expected for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We look to rebound back into the 40s as we get into next week. If you have any Christmas travel plans coming up, much of the extended forecast will be quiet after Saturday.