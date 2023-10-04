Wonderful Wednesday before rain and cooler temps arrive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will see a warm Wednesday temperatures into the 60s across much of the state. A cold front will bring us a big change for the rest of the week with temperatures well below normal for the weekend.

TODAY: It’s going to be warm and probably one of the last warm days of the year. Highs climb into the middle and even upper 80s in some spots across the state. Normal high for this time of the year is 71. Today’s record is 90 set back in 1951. So it looks like we’ll be closer to the record than the normal high today. Clouds will be more visible today than they’ve been in the last couple of days. So while we won’t see brilliant blue skies it will still warm up into the middle and upper 80s courtesy of south and southwest winds. They may gust at times between 15-20 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken up tonight as the cold front approaches the state. We may see a few isolated showers but much of the state stays dry. Lows fall into the 60s.

THURSDAY: The cold front moves across the state Thursday. Rain starts out in the northwestern part of the state first then moves across Indiana for the afternoon. By midday look for showers and even a few thunderstorms. It doesn’t look like we have severe weather in the forecast but beneficial rain is likely. Amounts vary thanks to who will see the heavier pockets of rain. But in general many spots have the potential to pick up more than a half an inch of rainfall.

Current Drought Monitor

FRIDAY: Cooler air moves into the state behind the front. Clouds stick around with a few spotty showers possible. Highs will stay in the upper 60s. Weather conditions are going to be a bit different for week 8 of the high school football games.

8DAY FORECAST: This weekend look much cooler. We’re talking highs staying in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows may drop into the lower 40s.