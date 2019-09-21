Rain and cooler temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A quiet and mild evening ahead.

TONIGHT: Skies stay partly cloudy through the evening hours with breezy conditions. Temperatures falling into the 70s. Overnight skies begin to clear with lows falling into the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: It will be dry to start off Sunday. Winds pick up out of the southwest ushering in warmer temperatures. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. Much of the day will be dry but there’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower in the afternoon pop up ahead of a cold front that moves through late Sunday night.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Sunday night. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk some of the storms may reach severe criteria. As far as rainfall amounts. Some spots may pick up a quarter to a half an inch.

MONDAY: A few clouds will linger for the start of the day Monday. Cooler and less humid air arrives for the first day of fall. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s which is right around normal for this time of year.

8DAY FORECAST: We’ll see a couple of dry days to start the work week. Highs stay in the 70s for the first few days of fall. Next chance of rain arrives late Wednesday night into the first part of Thursday. Highs climb back into the lower 80s for late next week.