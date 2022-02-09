Weather Blog

Rain and snow chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy another nice above average February day with highs in the 40s. This mild air will lead way for an up-and-down temperature sequence with returning rain and snow chances.

Wednesday night: We can’t rule out a few flurries/light rain showers tonight.

Skies will become mostly cloudy with lows falling into the low to mid 20s.

Thursday: It will not be quite as warm as it has been for our Thursday. A few snow showers are possible mainly during the morning hours. There could even be isolated instances of quick snow bursts, which would reduce visibilities.

Better chances for precipitation will begin to slide in by the overnight hours into early Friday.

Highs look to only top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: A rain/snow mix will continue to move into the state during the morning commute on Friday. Additional showers may develop by the afternoon hours.

Highs are set to quickly rebound back into the 40s.

8-Day Forecast: After Friday’ system exits the region, colder air will once again spill into our area. Highs may struggle to get out of the 20s on Sunday before a nice gradual warmup enters the forecast picture.