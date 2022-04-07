Weather Blog

Rain and snow chances for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a not-so pleasant Friday with wintry mix chances and chilly air. However, good news is on the way in this forecast as we will eventually work in a big warm-up.

Thursday night: Showers for the most part will briefly taper off going into the nighttime hours.

Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: On and off isolated to scattered showers with chilly conditions will be the story to end our week. A wintry mix at times is possible Friday morning. Even a rumble of thunder or two is not out of the question tomorrow.

Additional snow showers look to mix back into the picture by the nighttime hours.

Highs will struggle to get into the mid 40s. Winds are set to also stay breezy at times.

Weekend: Snow showers may stick around into the first bit of our Saturday morning. Lingering isolated showers will then be with us going into the afternoon hours before we finally dry things out. Keep the winter coat on hand for Saturday overall as temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 40s. A nice turnaround in the forecast will arrive for our Sunday with highs quickly launching back into the 60s.

8-Day Forecast: We will only continue to warm-up going into next week with highs eventually returning into the 70s. However, this warming trend will open the door for another series of showers and storm chances. It is too early to tell at this time if severe weather chances are in play, but this upcoming system will be watched carefully.