Rain and snow mix Friday night into Saturday, biggest arctic blast this month to follow | Jan. 16, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today featured temperatures ten to 20 degrees warmer than our Wednesday. We’ll keep warming up through Friday before we deal with our next system and then the biggest blast of cold air this month.

Thursday night: Temperatures won’t fall as far as they did last night, but it is still going to be chilly regardless. Lows will fall into the low to mid 20s. Patchy fog will also develop with potential for some dense fog.

Friday: We look to warm even further to end the workweek as a breezy southerly wind holds in place. Highs are expected to push into the upper 30s to low 40s, which would make it our warmest day this week.

By Friday night, our next weather system arrives. The precipitation type to start will be rain as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s through late Friday night.

Saturday: Precipitation persists through daybreak Saturday with a switchover to some snow. Activity will gradually shift out of the state through late morning to early afternoon. There is potential for minor snow accumulations.

There is potential for a decent bit of melting in relation to our ongoing snow pack from this system. Be aware that there will be some slick roads as temperatures drop from the 30s to the low 20s throughout the day. Highs will take place right at midnight Saturday.

7-Day Forecast: High temperatures will tank further into the mid to upper teens Sunday. Monday is when we see the coldest air this month as we won’t make it out of the single digits. Sunday and Monday night look to feature subzero lows with wind chill values well below zero too. Wednesday is when we try and rebound to an extent, but it is still going to be frigid.