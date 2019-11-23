Rain and snow possible Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A brief shot of a wintry mix rolls through to kick off the weekend.

Today:

Quick moving system moving through today will bring widespread showers to the area through the mid to late morning, with colder air working in behind the system, we’ll see a changeover to snow by the afternoon hours. There could be some moderate to heavy snow at times – especially north and east of Indianapolis, where some lighter accumulations of around an inch could be possible.

Highs top out around 40° this afternoon.

Tonight:

System will be pulling away from the state, so just some lingering light snow showers for the early to mid evening hours.

Partly cloudy and chilly temperatures for the rest of the overnight, with lows dipping to the upper 20s.

Sunday:

Much better look day on tap to wrap up the weekend. A good mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet start to the holiday week, with warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday as highs hit the lower 50s. A potent Midwest system moves in Tuesday night, bringing widespread, potentially heavy rain to our area. Gusty winds will move along with this front Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will cool back to the 40s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Another potent rain maker looks to move in for Saturday.