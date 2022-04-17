Weather Blog

Rain and snow showers later tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet weekend, we are tracking rain and snow showers arriving later on tonight. Another warm-up will also be in the forecast late next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing to start off the night. Showers will first arrive in the western half of Indiana just before midnight. Central Indiana should expect showers to generally arrive after midnight. Through the early morning hours, light rain will be transitioning to light snow for some areas with the best chance of snow for the northern half of the state. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

TOMORROW: Any lingering snow and rain showers will be exiting as the sun comes up. Just be prepared for a slippery morning commute. Mostly cloudy skies then build in through midday as a cold front crosses our area. In the late afternoon, there could be a few spotty showers. High temperatures will be right around 50.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be in store, but another chilly night ahead for the state. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns to our area. High temperatures get a little bit warmer in the low to mid 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After a cool start to the week, temperatures will gradually be increasing. The end of the week highs will get into the 70s. Watching a few rain chances on Wednesday and Friday.