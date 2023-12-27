Rain and snow showers possible late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An area of low pressure slides to the south and east of us today. That brings several rain and snow showers possible late week.

We started out with patches of fog this morning especially north and west of Indianapolis this morning. Much of the fog has dissipated and now we’re seeing sunshine out there this morning.

TODAY: Sunshine continues for the first part of the day. Temperatures were chilly this morning running about 15 degrees colder this morning than what they were 24 hours ago. Highs today will still be above normal with readings climbing into the middle and even upper 40s. Clouds return later this afternoon and into the evening hours as an area of low pressure approaches the state. Much of the day will be dry with rain chances increasing during the coming days.

TONIGHT: Lots of clouds this evening. A few rain showers are possible south and west overnight. Temperatures will be around freezing once again.

THURSDAY: A few rain showers are possible on Thursday. Scattered showers are likely on and off during the day. Look for lots of clouds and a chilly rain. Temperatures will be staying in the lower 40s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. We could see a few snow showers mixing in and some of them could be a slightly intense band. It’s too early to tell where exactly they will set up but some pockets of intense snow showers are possible late Thursday into early Friday.

FRIDAY: A few spotty rain or snow showers are possible on Friday. Temperatures stay into the lower 40s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

It looks dry on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures climb into the middle 40s. Sunday looks dry for the start of the Colts game. More rain and even a few snow showers are possible late Sunday evening. Temperatures take a tumble as we begin the new year. Highs stay into the upper 30s which is right around normal for this time of the year.