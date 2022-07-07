Weather Blog

Rain and storm chances remain until Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chance for isolated showers and scattered storms remain with us going into the end of the work week. Prepare for more pleasant weather this weekend!

Sunset: 9:16 PM

Tonight: If you have any outdoor evening plans, you will want to keep your umbrella handy. Showers and storms will move into the area around 6pm and move out by 8pm at the latest. Pockets of downpours are expected over night. Low 74

Tomorrow: A widespread rain/storm system is expected to move into the area early Friday morning and will linger until noon. Cloud cover will increase through the day. High around 83

Tomorrow Night: Another line of stronger storms will develop around 6pm. These storms could potentially be severe, bringing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Lows in mid 60s

8-Day Forecast: The chance for rain will diminish going into the weekend. Cooler temperatures and less humidity for Saturday and Sunday. Dewpoint will continue to decrease into the 60s and 50s, bringing pleasant conditions. Weekend highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. On Monday, the heat returns, with a high around 90. Clear skies and sunshine are expected on Monday as well. Clouds will begin to move in Monday night, making it difficult for temperatures to dip below the 70s. Light showers and storms chances return on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 80s and dewpoint temperatures in the mid 60s will make it feel rather uncomfortable outside. Low 67. Wednesday will bring sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures. Similar conditions will last until the end of the work week.