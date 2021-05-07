Weather Blog

Rain and storm chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and isolated storms was the story across much of the state to conclude the workweek. We will turn towards more rain and storm chances for the upcoming weekend.

Friday night: A Frost Advisory will be in effect overnight tonight from 3 AM to 10 AM Saturday morning. You will want to bring the plants indoors and/or cover them up.

Showers and isolated storms will continue to move out throughout our Friday evening.

Prepare for another chilly night as lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: We will have a chilly but bright start to our Saturday. Temperatures will gradually warmup with cloud cover picking up as well. Spotty showers will begin to develop by late Saturday with more widespread rain into the overnight hours.

Highs will top out in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day: If you have any outdoor plans for Mother’s Day on Sunday, it will be best to have those indoors as we are expecting a soggy day with on and off showers and storms. Isolated flooding may become a concern.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s for mainly the northern half of the state. The southern half of the state looks to push into the 60s.

8 Day Forecast: After a wet Sunday, we will transition towards a dry start to the new workweek for next Monday with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. A nice gradual warming trend will then enter the picture. This warmup will be accompanied with additional rain chances for next Wednesday and Thursday before we look to get back to the 70s.