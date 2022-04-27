Weather Blog

Rain and storm chances to ramp up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a nice and calm Wednesday across much of the state. Temperatures are set to continue warming up with a slew of rain and storm chances on the way.

Wednesday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy, which will lead way to a warmer night. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Rain chances are set to return on Thursday with scattered development possible throughout the day.

Highs will rise into the low 60s with winds becoming breezy at times.

Friday: Scattered shower chances stick with us throughout our Friday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible late Friday.

The warming trend is set to roll on with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Better chances for showers and storms will come into play this weekend. There is currently a slight risk (level 2/5) of severe weather from Vincennes and points southwest. We will monitor how much closer this could come into central Indiana. Highs will push back into the low 70s to start the month of May on Sunday. Rain and storm chances stay with us through the first half of next week with near average temperatures.