Weather Blog

Rain and storm chances to ramp up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a dry and average April day to start the week, we are set to bring in another streak of active weather with several chances for showers and storms.

Monday night: Cloud cover is expected to build back in during our Monday night. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers late. Lows will dip into the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Have the umbrella handy as showers are likely for a good chunk of our Tuesday. This will be more of a steady state rain during the daytime hours.

Additional showers look to develop going into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Despite a damp day, highs will stay near average with numbers rising into the upper 50s.

Wednesday: The unsettled weather pattern will continue into our Wednesday. Rain will once again be likely with the possibility of a few storms. Severe weather is not expected anywhere in our state at this time.

Temperatures are expected to once again make it to near average numbers for this time of the year. Highs look to top out in the upper 50s with winds becoming breezy at times.

8-Day Forecast: Daily rain chances stick around through the remainder of the workweek. Cooler air will then sink back into the state, which will lead way to a chilly start to the upcoming weekend. A quick temperature rebound will then take place for Sunday with fantastic conditions returning by then.