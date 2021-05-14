Weather Blog

Rain and storm chances to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a marvelous Friday afternoon we had across the state with refreshing mild air and light winds! We are tracking this mild trend to continue with rain and storm chances making a return to the forecast for this weekend.

Friday night: Clouds will increase overnight, which will lead to a warmer night on tap. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Cloud cover will gradually increase going into Saturday afternoon before showers move into the state beginning around the lunch hour. Showers will continue through the evening and slowly disperse through the nighttime hours.

Highs will rise into the low 70s.

Sunday: Have the rain gear handy if you’re heading out for your Sunday. We are tracking scattered showers and few storms possible throughout the day.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

8 Day Forecast: The active weather pattern will continue through much of next week with daily rain and storm chances in place through Thursday. Despite multiple chances for rain and storms, another warming trend will work its way into the forecast. Highs look to be in the upper 70s to even the low 80s by the end of next week and into next weekend.