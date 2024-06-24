Rain and storm potential into midweek; temps to be up and down

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana on Monday enjoyed a nice and warm summer day to open the new workweek.

Unfortunately, the trend for the week is to go back and forth between heat and humidity with storm chances, and cooler and more tolerable air.

The trend will last through the remainder of June, and Storm Track 8 looks to hopefully see more rain as Indianapolis is nearing a 3-inch rain deficit.

Monday night: Cloud cover will partially increase closer to daybreak Tuesday. It will be a warm night with lows down in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Rain and storm chances will be tracked, with more muggy air in place. A decaying storm complex could enter the state in the morning. Some showers could even slide into central Indiana closer to the early afternoon.

Uncertainty with how everything evolves only increases into Tuesday night. A majority of models struggle to show redevelopment of rain and storms into central Indiana by Tuesday night. Regardless, the chance is on the table.

If rain does redevelop, it’ll come with a threat for severe storms. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) north of Indy, with much of the remainder of the state in a Marginal Risk (Level 1). Damaging winds will be the main concern, but heavy rainfall will accompany any storm.

Highs will struggle to warm to an extent Tuesday due to increase cloud cover from the aforementioned decaying system in the first half of the day. Still, some spots may hit 90. It will also be breezy with gusts from 20-25 mph at times.

Wednesday: A cooler, yet very muggy, day will be on deck with continuing rain and storm chances.

There is a low risk for severe storms along and south of a line from New Castle to Indianapolis to Sullivan. Damaging winds will once again be the main threat.

Highs look to only get into the low to mid 80s

8-Day Forecast: Comfortable air will briefly return again Thursday in what will be a fantastic day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. In the last weekend of June, temperatures will heat back up closer to the 90s with higher humidity values. Additional storm chances are in line Saturday.