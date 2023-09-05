Rain and storms Wednesday, then comfortable air returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis just fell short of having its 15th 90-degree day of the year, but that doesn’t matter as it felt quite uncomfortable statewide with heat indices over 90 once again.

This forecast will undergo a transition point on Wednesday as we work in a system that will ultimately lead way for refreshing air to return.

Tuesday night: We’re in for another night in the 70s with a high muggy meter. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible as well before more widespread activity slides in closer to daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday: Have the rain gear on hand as widespread rain and a few storms will be expected to start the day. A break from the rain will emerge going into Wednesday afternoon. Additional redevelopment is possible mid to late Wednesday afternoon and evening just ahead of a cold front.

The redevelopment in the mid to late afternoon and the evening hours could feature isolated strong to severe storms. It depends on how much the atmosphere recovers from the morning activity. Damaging winds will be the main concern.

Highs look to be slightly shunted due to the rain and extra cloud cover, but we will still find our way into the mid 80s. The muggy meter will also remain high until the aforementioned front passes through. Expect breezy winds as well with gusts from 20-25 mph at times.

Thursday: Wednesday’s system will give way to a cooler and less humid Thursday. There will still be a bit of cloud cover throughout the day, but it will still feel a lot more comfortable with highs in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Friday will be a beautiful day with highs in the mid 70s. The cooler-than-normal trend will continue into the weekend. Enjoy afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.