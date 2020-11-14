Rain and wind Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A system moves across the state tonight bringing gusty winds, rain and falling temperatures.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly cloudy. A warm front will lift northward. This will allow temperatures to stay steady or slowly rise this evening.

Rain moves into the state and becomes moderate to heavy at times overnight. Winds increase significantly after midnight.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the entire state until Sunday evening. Sustained winds will be near 20-30 mph with gusts around 50.

SUNDAY: A few showers will be possible early in the morning. Otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies during the first part of the day. Some sun may peek through during the afternoon.

It will still be breezy with winds of out of the west at 20-30 mph. Highs will be early in the day. Temperatures drop into the middle 40s for the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy overnight. It stays chilly and breezy with lows falling into the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Look for lots of sunshine on Monday. It will be pleasantly cool with highs right around normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures drop a little for Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Later in the week and into the weekend highs climb into the upper 50s close to 60. Clouds increase a little and there’s a slight chance we may see a few showers on Sunday.