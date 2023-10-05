Rain arrives midday Thursday, much cooler this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry across most of the state this Thursday morning. Rain arrives by midday and we’ll see much needed rain throughout much of Indiana. Cooler air follows this weekend with highs well below normal both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Rain started in northwest Indiana this morning along with a few spotty showers across parts of central Indiana. Rain really ramps up around lunch time and continues into the evening hours. The evening commute looks damp. Overnight we will see just a few scattered showers. Some locations may pick up a half inch to as much as an inch. This will definitely help the current drought situation across the state.

Temperatures today will stay fairly steady. Readings will be in the middle to upper 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around and we’ll see a few spotty showers early on in the evening. Lows fall into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: We’ll start out with some sunshine early Friday morning. Temperatures into the afternoon will be in the middle to upper 60s. A few degrees below our normal high of 71.

Clouds build back into the state later in the afternoon and evening. With a secondary front shower chances increase later in the evening. We may see a few spotty showers possible for your Friday night football games. It will definitely be cooler.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will look and feel a little like fall out there. Clouds hang around for much of Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be well below normal. Temperatures struggle to climb into the upper 50s near 60 both days.

If you are out tailgating early Sunday morning dress in layers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s near 40 to start off your Sunday. Temperatures climb into the 50s for the afternoon. Although it will be dry it may be a little too cool for the window and roof to be open.

8DAY FORECAST: We begin to see temperatures climb back to near normal conditions throughout the new workweek. Lower 60s are likely on Monday with middle and upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine looks good.

