Rain back to snow Tuesday night, another strong system ahead later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was nothing short of terrible weather-wise with the rain, cold temperatures, and breezy winds. We will switch back to snow tonight with stronger winds rolling in.

Then, another strong weather system will arrive late this week.

Tuesday night: Scattered rain will ultimately changeover to widespread snow. Roads will be slick going into the Wednesday morning commute.

Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s. It is also important to mention that wind gusts will be even higher tonight into daybreak Wednesday than they were during the daytime hours today. Gusts will be up to 30-40 MPH at times.

Wednesday: Snow will mainly be gone by daybreak Wednesday. There could be up to 0.5″-1″ of snow from this backside activity.

Temperatures will hang steady in the low to mid 30s throughout the day due to a northwesterly wind. Wind gusts will die down to 15-25 MPH from late morning to early Wednesday night.

Then, wind gusts will pick back up to 25-35 MPH Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to a nearby disturbance. This could also bring a few snow showers mainly north of Indy Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday: After a breezy start to Thursday, winds will turn much lighter by the afternoon and nighttime hours. Highs will rise into the upper 30s with skies being partly cloudy.

Thursday night is when we’ll see the beginnings of our next strong system with some rain and snow showers sliding in.

8-Day Forecast: We’re looking at yet another strong weather system for Friday into Saturday. There will be a mix of rain and snow, but the question still remains as to where the low tracks. What is for certain is that it will turn very windy Friday and Saturday. This system is also going to lead way to the coldest air of the season by Sunday and into next week. Highs will drop significantly as they fall into the teens by next Monday. Wind chill values will be in the single digits starting Saturday night and continue into next week.