Weather Blog

Rain chance for tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are in north-central Indiana now, that could lead to a sprinkle in the evening. However, the main chance at rain comes later tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. There is the chance of showers mainly in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Scattered morning rain will exit by mid morning. It will be wrapping up west to east, so eastern Indiana will hang onto the rain chances into lunch. Clouds will be decreasing with an isolated chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. High temperatures in the low 80s with gusts to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies for the entire day. High temperatures right around 80 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: High pressure will dominate much of next week. This will result in a mainly dry week with slightly below normal temperatures and comfortable humidity. Our next chance of rain will not come until Friday, and currently that will be a small chance. Next weekend will remain mostly cloudy, but we will see if a rain chance needs to be added as the week goes on.