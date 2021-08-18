Weather Blog

Rain chances and muggy air continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We hit the repeat button of Tuesday’s weather for our Wednesday with warm, muggy air and pop-up showers and storms. We are continuing to track more rain chances as we approach the weekend.

Wednesday night: Isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible tonight. Some of the showers/storms could contain heavy downpours. Better rain chances will remain far to the south.

Lows will only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Some morning showers look to linger mainly south of interstate 70 for part of Thursday morning. Then, we will turn towards additional shower and storm development during the afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected.

Highs will rise into the mid 80s.

Friday: Warm and muggy air will persist into our Friday with the potential for a few showers and storms with heavy downpours. Highs will once again climb into the mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: As we get into the weekend, rain chances will slowly diminish. We will track scattered storms for Saturday before we quiet things down by Sunday. Highs look to stay near average through the weekend before we quickly work in hot air for the first half of next week.