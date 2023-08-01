Rain chances and muggy air to increase for the second half of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a fantastic start to the week, we’ll track multiple chances for rain and increasing humidity for the second half of this week.

Tuesday night: Clouds will partially increase tonight as temperatures fall to the to the low to mid 60s. Winds will also remain light out of the east. Overall, it will be another comfortable night to enjoy any outdoor activities.

Wednesday: The warming trend continues into Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Along with the gradual warmup, there will be a slight uptick in humidity. Even with the slight uptick of humidity, it won’t feel completely miserable. Cloud cover will also gradually increase going into the latter half of the day.

By Wednesday night, rain and storm chances will increase. The main bulk of the activity will be in southern Indiana, but a few showers may trickle through central Indiana overnight into early Thursday.

Thursday: A few showers are possible through Thursday morning and afternoon for central Indiana. Southern Indiana may work in extended heavy rainfall, which could lead way to considerable flash flooding issues. At this time, severe weather is not expected for any part of Indiana.

Cloud cover will be more extensive for Thursday, which will cause temperatures to only warm into the low 80s. However, our muggy meter will turn up a bit and give way to a miserable feel.

8-Day Forecast: The active pattern will continue into the weekend with daily chances for rain. Hot air will quickly settle in for Friday with highs near 90 and high humidity accompanying the heat. The warm and muggy trend will continue through the first weekend of August with daily rain and storm chances. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances may persist into the beginning of the new workweek next week.