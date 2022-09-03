Weather Blog

Rain chances continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A system off to our south and west will bring lingering rain chances over the next couple of day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and storms. There is the chance of some patchy fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Some spots could see some morning fog. Scattered showers and storms possible once again in a set-up similar to Sunday. There is the slight chance of excessive rainfall in southern Indiana. High temperatures right around 80.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Scattered showers and storms still linger in the forecast. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: An unsettled forecast through the next couple of days with rain chances lingering. However, the risk of severe weather from Sunday to Wednesday is low for now. Temperatures will be hovering below normal until central Indiana reaches the middle of the week. It will be nicer on the back half of Wednesday into the weekend. There is another small chance at rain next weekend.