Weather Blog

Rain chances increase by Thursday, brief shot of colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The pick of the week was absolutely spectacular for our Tuesday! However, this nice weather will not stick around as cloud cover and rain chances increase through midweek. Then, we’ll see a brief shot of much cooler air to follow.

Tuesday night: A slightly warmer night is expected with the possibility of patchy drizzle/fog going towards daybreak Wednesday. Lows look to bottom out in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: We’ll start our Wednesday with patchy drizzle/fog before temperatures warm into the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will become cloudy ahead of our next weather system. We can’t rule out isolated showers during the day.

By late Wednesday night, rain chances are set to go up dramatically.

Thursday: Have the rain gear ready to go for your Thursday. We are tracking a wet and breezy day with on and off rain. There could even be heavy rain at times with a few storms possible to our south. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day, but we will drop into the 30s after sunset. As the colder air sinks into the state, snow showers will become possible.

8-Day Forecast: A few flurries will remain possible Friday as we settle into near normal, yet chilly, temperatures to close out the workweek. Highs look to make a fast bounce back after Saturday with numbers returning to the 50s by next Monday.