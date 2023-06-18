Rain chances return Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –It has been a nice weekend in central Indiana, but changes are coming to start off the work week.

TONIGHT: Clouds steadily increase ahead of our next system. A few showers will be nearby by daybreak. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The majority of these showers will be south of I-70. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: The rest of the work week will be in the 80s. Rain chances will once again be possible Friday into next weekend.