Rain chances return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a beautiful day we had statewide with refreshing air and bright skies to close out the week! We will keep

Friday night: A comfortable night will be on tap with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows look to fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Expect a dry and cool start to your Saturday before we work in a breeze out of the south with increasing cloud cover. This will lead way for the return of rain chances later in the day. Spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon hours. Additional sporadic showers look to develop during the nighttime hours, and there could even be isolated rumbles of thunder.

Highs are set to top out in the low 80s.

Sunday: Sporadic showers and isolated storm chances will linger into Sunday morning before rain becomes on and off for the remainder of the day. Humidity values are also expected to climb a little bit, and it will feel a bit uncomfortable at times.

Highs will once again rise into the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The below normal temperature trend continues into next week with highs right around 80°. Humidity values will be just high enough on Monday for us to feel slightly uncomfortable. Then, we will quickly back away from any sort of uncomfortable air for the remainder of the week with spotty shower chances on next Tuesday and Friday.